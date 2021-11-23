 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Matson appoints two, reappoints another to Davenport's Civil Rights Commission
0 Comments
topical alert urgent

Mayor Matson appoints two, reappoints another to Davenport's Civil Rights Commission

  • 0
Civil Rights Commission art

The sign at the Civil Rights Commission office.

 FILE PHOTO

The Davenport City Council meeting lasted exactly 30 minutes Tuesday.

And in that relatively brief time Davenport Mayor Mike Matson appointed two new members to the city's Civil Rights Commission — Andrew Lopez and Charlene Upchurch-Taylor.

Matson also announced the reappointment of Rev. Richard Pokora to the seven-member CRC.

3:14 Watch Now: Scott County youth protest plans for larger detention center

Earlier this month, Rabbi Henry Karp, Janelle Swanberg and Ruby Batimana announced they would not seek reappointment when their Nov. 30 terms on the commission expires.

There is still one open seat on the commission. Matson said he is actively interviewing candidates.

"Andrew was recommended to me by LULAC," Matson said after the meeting. "I reviewed that recommendation and I went with it.

"Charlene was recommended to me by the local NAACP," Matson said. "I felt like she was a great person to serve on the board."

3:32 Watch Now: Scott County supervisors outline plan to spend COVID rescue funds

Upchurch-Taylor is the treasurer of the NAACP and Lopez is the co-owner of Lopiez Pizza.

Matson said he hopes the CRC can continue "to represent people who need help." Outgoing commissioners Karp and Batimana said tensions between council members and CRC Director Latrice Lacey, as well as tensions between Lacey and the city, contributed to their decisions to leave CRC.

Karp went so far as to say that accepting the appointment to the CRC was like " ... walking into propeller blades."

Open turmoil began on the CRC in the spring of 2019 after three commissioners refused to step down when their terms expired. They continued to attend meetings, even after then-mayor Frank Klipsch appointed, and the city council approved, Karp, Swanberg and Pokora to replace them.

Klipsch removed four additional commissioners in April of 2019 for allowing the three former members to participate in meetings while refusing to accept their replacements. One of those four, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, sued the city and Klipsch over her removal.

Eventually, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of the right of Davenport's mayor to replace commissioners after a two-year term.

Matson said he has "no agenda" for the CRC and supports a " ... independent commission that help underrepresented people."

0:57 Watch Now: Festival of Trees Parade Transformer balloon goes under skybridge
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News