Mayor Thoms highlights progress, community partnerships in State of the City address

After a year that included the allocation of millions in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, a new taxing district, and economic-development projects, Rock Island is forging ahead on long-term growth, the mayor said.

Mayor Mike Thoms on Monday delivered his annual State of the City address, focusing on community partnerships and investments. He highlighted investments in downtown revitalization, the allocation of $26.5 million in ARPA funds and a budget that keeps property taxes flat while containing a surplus of $1.8 million in reserves.

"We continue to forge a path forward that uses these partnerships to improve our economy, spur new development, grow our population and invest in long-term growth," Thoms said.

In partnership with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, the city secured a $3 million grant in August through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program that will go into a $7 million reinvestment in downtown revitalization. The city also is using $2.5 million in ARPA funds and $1.5 million in tax increment financing district funds.

After months of deliberation, the council passed an ordinance in December 2022 to establish a downtown Special Services Area. Property owners in the SSA will pay an additional 1.15% which will then be used to enhance and maintain the downtown.

Downtown Rock Island Director Jack Cullen told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, with the investments in downtown, a synergy is being created that will set the area up for success.

"Downtown is the heart and soul of the community," Cullen said. "When the downtown thrives, the city thrives."

Negotiations on management of the SSA are underway with the Chamber.

The city allocated $26.5 million in ARPA funds that will be used to support businesses, road maintenance, public safety, new city-wide software, and capital-improvement projects. Allocations include $1 million for road repairs, $2.2 million for new city-wide software, $1.2 million for a portion of the demolition of the downtown parking garage next to City Hall and a new parking lot in its place.

Council members also approved a five-year Capital Improvement Plan that invests $20 million on various projects funded by ARPA, gaming tax, the general fund, TIF funds, and other taxes. Projects include $3.5 million in the road and street improvements and $2.1 million for the resurfacing of 31st Avenue from Rock Island-Milan Parkway to 11th Street.

Thoms also highlighted the city's partnership with the Development Association of Rock Island, known as DARI, and how there were 89 new expansion and business-attraction projects, 509 business engagements, and 18 ribbon cuttings.

Sixth Ward Ald. Mark Poulos said he is eager to see the progress continue.

"I've been out talking to businesses, trying to get them to bring more restaurants into Rock Island and at least connect the people to our downtown advisors," Poulos said.

Other highlights included the purchase of eight snowplows and an ambulance, the partnership with Augustana College to provide services related to the development of Lead Service Line inventory, housing rehabilitation projects, and others that currently are under construction.