More than 30 mayors from along the Mississippi River are expected to be in the Quad-Cities next week, as the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative will bring its annual meeting here for three days.
The six-year-old group, which is co-chaired this year by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, advocates for economic and environmental progress along the river.
Klipsch said the Quad-Cities was chosen this year for the group's annual meeting, in part because of Illinois' bicentennial celebration, but also because of "our unique five-city collaboration."
Klipsch estimated the event, which begins on Tuesday, will draw about 125 people.
Last year's annual meeting for the organization was held in St. Louis. The group also meets annually in Washington, D.C.
Five years ago, it announced the formation of a Mississippi River Congressional Caucus to advocate for issues related to the region.
"It’s a great honor bringing all these mayors together, but also these dignitaries and legislators," Klipsch said.
In addition to the mayors, he said U.S. Reps. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, and Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., are expected to take part. Also, officials from the Rock Island Arsenal and from other government agencies will attend, according to the organization's agenda.
On the agenda will be sessions that include federal legislation and funding, infrastructure projects, water quality and dealing with disaster recovery.
In previous annual meetings, the group has announced clean water initiatives as well as efforts to connect development projects with investors.
The group also said it plans to make an announcement Wednesday regarding a threat to "source water and the $300 billion freshwater economy of the region.