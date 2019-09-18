Several candidates forums, as well as a question-asking training session, will be held in Davenport.
A Davenport mayoral candidates forum will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Sponsor is Harrison Hilltop.
A Davenport City Council forum for Wards 3, 4, 8 and at-large will be 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. It is co-sponsored with the Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Quad-Cities.
A Davenport City Council forum for Wards 5, 6 and 7 will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the church.
A Davenport School Board forum will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the church. Co-sponsor is the Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Quad-Cities.
A free question-asking training session will be 6 p.m. Monday. Sept. 23, at the church. The training will help people learn to ask concise, meaningful questions.
For more information, contact Amber, 563-241-2969.