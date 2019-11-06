Wednesday marked the last time Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch will dish up soup — at least for In From the Cold, a fundraiser for agencies that address hunger and homelessness in the Quad-Cities.
“This will be my third or fourth retirement,” said Klipsch, among more than 100 people at the 27th annual Mayors Hunger Luncheon on Wednesday. Klipsch’s successor, Mike Matson, was elected Tuesday.
Klipsch said he really enjoyed his time in office, which made for 60-hour-plus workweeks. Klipsch, who did not seek a third term, wants to see more of his 10 grandchildren, he said.
Klipsch said he will continue to teach leadership topics and help non-profit organizations with fund and program development.
In the meantime, he was among mayors, including Bob Gallagher, Bettendorf, who dished up a simple meal of soup and bread for those attending at the Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center, Davenport. “I think what you see here is a community coming together to make sure all people in our community are valued and care for,” Klipsch said.
“The mayor's hunger luncheon is a major fundraising event. This event has been held on a weekday in November offering a simple meal of bread and soup. On that day, the group asks all attending to eat simply so that others can simply eat,” he said.
The major fundraiser for In From the Cold of the Quad-Cities, Inc., at the Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Barry Gallagher, president of In From the Cold, said proceeds will be distributed to agencies in good standing that are part of the Quad-City Shelter and Transitional Housing Council.
“it’s important because homelessness is a very real thing in the Quad-Cities,” he said.
Gwen Tombergs, president of the Quad-City Storm, was among the attendees. “The Quad-City Storm raises a lot of money for different organizations,” she said. “Homelessness is everyone’s concern.”
On Nov. 29, the chuck-a-puck feature during the Storm game will support Christian Care, which those experiencing homelessness, struggling with mental illness and substance abuse, transitioning out of the prison system, and veterans.
Ken Brooks, with the Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, attended because of his concern for all children of the Quad-Cites. “We want to make sure we are included in any conversation about how to serve children, especially those who need services the most,” he said.