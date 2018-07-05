Rachel Clem had trouble finding the words to describe how she felt as she looked at the mangled metal and green canvas chair sitting in the driveway of her Maysville, Iowa, home.
Two days earlier, the chair that her husband, Eric, had been sitting in was smashed by a large tree limb that fell from a 100-year-old tree in front of the Rock Island County Courthouse during the Red, White and Boom! fireworks show.
The limb killed two men, Daniel Ortiz Mendoza Sr., 61, of Rock Island, and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, and injured several others, including Rachel and Eric.
The couple on Thursday picked up the chair and other belongings from the courthouse.
Going back to the scene was surreal for Rachel.
“I think they (police) didn’t understand why I wanted the chair, cause they said, ‘oh, it’s destroyed,’” Rachel said. “And I said, ‘I know it sounds funny but I want that chair as a reminder of how blessed we are that I still have my husband and we’re not planning a funeral.”
Rachel, 34, an in-home daycare provider, said that she, her husband and 2-year-old son, Wyatt, originally planned to watch the fireworks in Davenport and had arranged to meet friends at Centennial Park, but there was no parking available.
“We were driving around for about a half hour and we couldn’t find anything so I told my husband, I said ‘well let’s just try the Illinois side,’” she said. “When we crossed the bridge, we saw everyone sitting on the lawn of the courthouse and there was a parking spot.”
Rachel said they settled in a spot that was about 10 feet to the right of the tree. The limb that broke off, she said, was directly over them.
The Clems and a friend and her son and daughter grilled out and the kids played before the fireworks began. The fireworks began at 9:30 p.m.
Rachel said she took a picture of the three kids on a blanket in front of her at 9:38 p.m.
“The three of them were laying there and I thought, ‘oh, what a cute picture,’ and I took a picture of them,” she said. “Immediately after that, my son came and he sat just like he is now on my lap.”
A minute or two later, Rachel said she heard a distinctive cracking sound and glanced up at the tree.
“I saw I had to move or we were going to not make it,” she said. “So, I ran and I remember, like, tucking myself over my son and running to get out of there, and once I made it out … I could tell I was injured and I thought, ‘I’m injured but I think I’m OK.’”
“I didn’t understand the severity of it immediately,” she said. “I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh, a tree branch just fell.’
“Then I heard someone say, There’s people under here and they were screaming.”
Rachel said she began to scream when she realized Eric wasn’t with them.
“He was wearing, just a bright orange shirt and I could see him in the tree and I could tell he was moving, and so I thought, ‘I think he’s OK,’” she said and began to cry.
Eric said he, too, remembers hearing the crack of the tree limb and “must have took off running.”
“I don’t remember getting up out of my chair, but I just remember getting pushed down,” the 42-year-old diesel mechanic said.
“I was underneath the tree,” he said, and added that he was able to crawl out.
Rachel said they were able to find their friend and her daughter, both of whom were uninjured. Her friend’s son was hit in the head by the limb, Rachel said.
“She was just sitting there holding him and she was just shaking uncontrollably,” she said.
Rachel said Eric and others tried to lift the limb but it wouldn’t budge.
“Then my husband came over and told me they didn’t make it,” she said. “I think when he told me that, I just, I remember thinking we have to get out of here. I don’t know why that tree had fallen and I thought there could be more branches coming and I just wanted to get us out of there. I just wanted to get the kids out of there.”
Rachel said her friend rode to Trinity Rock Island in the ambulance with her son, and she and Eric and the other kids drove to the hospital to get checked out.
Rachel said she was hit on her right side and suffered a gash on her forehead and injuries to her eye. Wyatt, who she was holding on her left side, was uninjured.
Eric said he scraped up his knees and has pain in his shoulder and elbow. He said he’s felt more and more pain since the incident and said it feels like he was in a car wreck.
“The longer it goes, the more things I feel,” he said.
Although he wasn’t physically harmed, Wyatt seems to be emotionally affected by the incident, Rachel said.
“He kind of gets upset when he sees my face and he starts pointing to the trees,” she said. “He’s not really verbal right now, but he points and he kind of frowns and then he points at the trees and he kind of makes an angry face.”
Rachel said she can’t stop thinking about the two men who lost their lives that night.
“I’ve been praying for those families that lost loved ones,” she said.
As the family heals, Rachel said they likely will throw out Eric’s mangled chair.
“I just wanted it for a second to say, ‘We made it,’” she said.