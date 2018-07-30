State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, did her best Monday to avoid getting political in a presentation to the Moline Rotary Club at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Speaking to about 100 Rotarians and guests, McCombie — a former mayor — shared insights from her first term as a state representative in Springfield.
"Government does not always have the answers," she said. "I think less government is good. I really believe in local control."
McCombie said Cook County should not be deciding what happens in the local legislative district.
"For them to be making laws for us does not always make sense," she said. "Just as it does not make sense for me to be making laws for CPS (Chicago Public Schools)."
She said she supported the model for evidence-based funding for schools, but did not support the final bill because of last minute changes that hurt District 71.
"If every bill was in black and white, Illinois would be better off," she said. "There’s always something in there, something that is really sugar-coated, and often times not to the betterment. So you really have to pay attention, especially when you get big bills."
Downstate representatives have to fight with Cook County reps a lot to remind them that there’s a lot more to the state than Cook County, she said.
"This year is very different from last year," she said in regards to in-fighting between the two parties. "Even though there are a lot of political things that are happening" "with state finances) "we are funded. And when people are funded, it gives some reassurance."
McCombie said the approved budget truly was bipartisan.
"Some said, 'We didn’t get our two cents in,'" she said. "Well I said, 'Shame on you if you didn’t.'"
She said she made an effort to talk with Gov. Bruce Rauner and others to see that the things she wanted with the budget were accomplished, including having it be balanced and education funding at least at the levels of the previous year.
She emphasized she opposes unfunded state mandates.
"It is amazing how many mandates that come through," she said, adding politicians often try to help their own constituents. "But even in our own lives, we forget the unintended consequences of the decisions that we make. So I continue to be that 'No.'"
"You should be able to say 'No,'" she said. "You should be able to have that conversation. It’s good for people to say, "Why did she say no?' If everybody says 'Yes,' nobody’s going to ask questions."
Illinois needs many reforms, she said, specifically citing legislative district mapping done fairly and independent of political ties. She also said she supports term limits.
"But I always say, if you are not willing to have fair maps or do term limits there’s another way: have open primaries," McCombie said. "There’s several ways to get the garbage out of voting. And I certainly support any and all of those avenues."
She said she plans in November to work on worker’s compensation reform, adding the General Assembly came "very, very close last year" to reforms.
"They did have a compromise bill between House and Senate that unfortunately did not see its day," she said. "I do believe we will see a worker’s comp in November that’s really going to help our businesses."
She said if funding schools, public safety and the most vulnerable first, Illinois would not be in its current fiscal situation.
"The problem is people do worry about getting re-elected," she said. "And I understand that. But those same people forget why they put their name on the ballot."