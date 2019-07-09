Good and bad news share the update on Interstate 74 bridge construction.

The Iowa DOT is allocating $16 million to pay for nighttime labor on the Interstate 74 bridg…

Bridge arch details

The completed arches over the two spans of the new Interstate 74 bridge will each contain 30 sections.

At their highest points, the arches will rise 164 feet above the roadways.

The arch segments are not welded. As iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 explained, each segment is bolted to the next, using between 1,000 and 2,000 bolts each.

An iron worker must enter the elevated segments with a torque wrench to connect the pieces.