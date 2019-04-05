Service for Quad-City area Mediacom Communications customers will be interrupted early Tuesday, April 7, as crews move fiber optic cables attached to the Interstate 74 bridge.
In a news release, Mediacom said it will move a portion of its fiber optic cables as part of the I-74 bridge construction.
The work will impact Iowa and Illinois Quad-City customers, who have been notified services will be temporarily unavailable. Internet, television and telephone services will be offline from 12:01 a.m. though 6 a.m., Tuesday.
Mediacom said progress in the westbound lanes of the bridge re-construction requires the removal of conduits it uses to carry portions of its fiber optic lines across the Mississippi River from a network center in Moline.
The service interruption will affect customers in Rock Island, Whiteside and parts of Carroll and Henry counties in Illinois. It also will impact Iowa customers in Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties as well as the city of Durant.
While special fiber-splicing crews move and re-attach the company’s fiber optic lines, other network specialists will be conducting additional maintenance to enhance network performance, the company said.