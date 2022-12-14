Mediacom to give $60,000 in scholarships to high school seniors

Mediacom Communications will give $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 22nd consecutive year. Mediacom will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.

Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial awards to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2023. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership accomplishments.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers. Recipients will be selected from the 22 states where Mediacom residential customers reside. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application. Inquiries may be sent to scholarship@mediacomcc.com.

Applications are available online at mediacomworldclass.com and the deadline to submit is Jan. 30, 2023.