Mediacom working to restore service to 340,000
Mediacom working to restore service to 340,000

Mediacom has dispatched additional work crews to Iowa and Illinois to assist in making the repairs as soon as possible.

The storm has caused power outages and infrastructure damage across a number of Iowa and Illinois markets served by Mediacom.

As of this morning, about 340,000 Mediacom customers were impacted.

Crews have begun the process of restoring service as quickly and safely as possible. Downed trees and powerlines may delay repairs in some areas. In many cases crew must wait for the power company to repair damaged  lines before Mediacom can work on them.

