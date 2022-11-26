MEDIC EMS donates ambulance to Ukraine

Medic EMS in Davenport will become the third Iowa ambulance service to donate an ambulance to Ukraine.

Chris Manson, vice president of government relations at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, who started the project earlier this year, said this would make the fifth ambulance donated by Iowa, with three coming from the Muscatine Fire Department and one from Area Ambulance Service out of Cedar Rapids.

Linda Frederiksen, executive director of Medic EMS, said she was contacted by Bill Tubbs, program-vocational talks co-chair of the North Scott Rotary, to listen to a presentation by Manson about donating an ambulance.

“I’m a former member of the North Scott Rotary, so I went and listened and took a few notes,” she said. “Manson has made it his mission to let everyone know that if they have an ambulance they’re not using but that’s still mechanically sound, instead of trading it in, donate it.

“I thought, ‘We have Medic 14, which still runs great, is mechanically sound and is in good condition,’” Frederiksen said. “Of course, I had to check with our board of directors, and they approved whole-heartedly.”

Frederiksen said she and Jeremy Pessman, one of the managers at Medic EMS, would drive the ambulance to Chicago on Monday.

Talking on Saturday, Manson said that it was in late February or early March when he and his 7-year-old daughter were watching the news about Ukraine.

“She’s only 7, but she expressed concern for what we were seeing and said, ‘Jeez, dad, I wish there was something we could do to help out,’” Manson said.

By March 7, Manson said he landed on the idea of donating an ambulance full of medical supplies to Ukraine.

“My initial goal was to get one ambulance over there,” he said. Advance Medical Transport in Peoria was the first to donate an ambulance, he added.

“I thought getting the ambulance would be the hard part,” he said. “But getting the ambulance and the medical supplies was the easy part.”

The hard part was getting the ambulance where it needed to go. The Ukrainian Medical Association of North America stepped in to help out, he said. By March 29, the first ambulance was heading to Europe and then to Ukraine.

Manson said he thought his mission was accomplished. But the word was out and the calls came in, including from the Ukrainian government asking the question, “Can you get us more,” he said.

With more ambulances and supplies coming in, along with a fire truck donated by the Chillicothe, Ill., Fire Department, Franklin Park-based Nortia Logistics has stepped into help with warehousing and transportation.

So far, 18 ambulances full of medical supplies have been sent over. The next load will be 10 ambulances plus the fire truck.

The ambulances being donated are nearing the end of their usefulness in the U.S.

Muscatine Fire Department Battalion Chief of Ambulance Operations Gary Ronzheimer said in August when two of their ambulances were donated that the ambulances could no longer be used in the United States because of the high mileage on them and risk that comes from using them.

“Smaller communities don’t want something they are going to have to dump money into,” he said. “We rotate them out for safety reasons and the standards. As mileage goes up, maintenance costs go up. We have a scheduled rotation standard so when we put a patient in the back of an ambulance they have a safe vehicle we are transporting them in.”

Frederiksen said all ambulances had to pass inspections and meet state standards.

Pessman said Medic 14 just got an oil change.

“The radios had to be taken out, and the IT equipment had to be taken out,” he said. “The tires are in great shape.”

Medic 14 is a van ambulance and is used mostly to transport patients, he added.

“For patients that are fairly stable where we don’t need the extra elbow room we use the van ambulance,” Frederiksen said. “It’s a great ride, so we do about 200 out-of-town transports every month. Most of the miles on it are highway miles, and it runs like a champ.”

Medic 14 was loaded with a stretcher that’s no long needed, along with backboards, trauma dressings and tourniquets.

“We’re also sending one defibrillator and three ventilators,” Frederiksen said. “They don’t know they’re getting those. They’re perfectly good ventilators, and we have others that we use now.”

Pessman said the ambulance was fully stocked with the usual disposable supplies.

When they get the ambulances, Manson said, they fill them with even more supplies.

Medic 14 will be on a cargo ship along with nine other ambulances and the fire truck, he said. It takes longer to get them there, and it would be nice to fly them, but at least they will get where they are needed.

Frederiksen said Medic 14 would be painted in camouflage and sent to the front lines. Medic employees will also fill the ambulance with notes of encouragement.

Manson said he could not stress enough how generous people had been.

“There’s a lot of crazy stuff going on this world right now,” Manson said. But there are many people out there who are “great, great Americans who are generous and want to help.”