MEENAN: This is one test I am glad I took; I may even take COVID-19 test again

I finally took a test I hope I get a negative score on.
Yes, I took the COVID-19 test offered by the Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center parking lot. There were over 20 cars there when I departed around 9:30 in the morning.
I have to admit, two things:
- I expected a much larger crowd, especially with the news that nine people in the Quad-Cities had passed away in the last two days from COVID-19, the biggest spike locally in deaths since the pandemic began.
- The test was fairly quick. From the time I was alongside the testing tent, I may have been there a little over 3 minutes tops, plus another 10 minutes or so in line.
Of course, your wait will depend on when you get there and how many cars are in front of you, as well as how many people in each car are getting tested.
I opted to volunteer for the test for several reasons, including I felt it was time to give readers a first-hand view of what it’s like.
Since I have underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes and had open heart surgery about 15 months ago, it seemed wise. Plus the price was super — free.
I had to fill out paperwork that took all of 5 minutes, then wait my turn.
I should tell you that you may want an ID (your license), and the officials do ask you to list your health insurance, its ID and Group No. on your sign-in sheet.
As for the actual test, once the technician came up to my car and put on her gloves, things went fast.
She swabbed both nostrils for about 10 seconds each. In case you were forewarned about a deep swab into your nostril, this is NOT that test. It was not even remotely painful, though my nose can be a deep subject. It was ticklish, as the young lady warned me it would be. And I do not really like to be tickled. Still, this was no big deal at all.
Now the wait begins. In four to seven days, I should receive a call from 888-297-7208 and whomever is calling with the results will NOT leave a voicemail.
This is the one time I will be thinking negative and of course hoping for a negative result.
I should also say, generally, I recommend getting the test.
The Rock Island County Health Department sought getting a testing site again because the county is a hot spot right now, Janet Hill, RIC Health Department Chief Operating Officer, said.
The last time it had a testing site in July, it spent three weeks at the QCCA Expo Center parking lot, two weeks longer than planned, Hill said.
I myself opted for the test because in my job — even during a time when most interviews are being done on the phone — you inevitably end up interviewing someone unexpectedly on assignment and forget to put your mask on. Or like about a month ago, I stopped in a fast food chain for lunch and ran into an old friend and ate there, which likely was not wise, despite the restaurant’s many precautions.
Plus sure enough, Wednesday, while I was outside when I interviewed three different people in cars, one had just put his wife in the hospital with COVID-19 and another person actually had potentially strong symptoms.
Interviewing people at this type of event is a fundamental of my trade. I have since learned that since I was outside, and they were in their cars, and in the case of the symptomatic person we both had masks on, I likely am OK, that it was a very low risk situation.
Clear back when this began I had a conversation with my now late boss, Laura Fraembs, and we discussed how it seemed to be impossible to be 100% safe, no matter what you did.
Since that time, I have turned into quite the hand washer, and other than exercise, mostly a stay-at-home guy. When out, of course, I practice social distancing, but I always did that anyway.
Still in about seven-10 days, I may go back for another test as that’s my understanding when results from possible exposure may reach their peak and be caught on a test.
Still I am glad I took the test.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.