Whether he's at one of his restaurants or his home office, Davenport business owner Aziz Talbi is always inventing.
Talbi opened the Mediterranean-style Olive Tree Cafe, which now has locations in Davenport and Bettendorf, 10 years ago. But when he's not coming up with new recipes, he's testing out prototypes for his various inventions.
"This wasn't a planned thing. It just happened when I came up with my first idea," Talbi said. "Then I had a second idea, and a third idea. Now I have about five patents. I thought I might as well capitalize on it and start a company."
An electrical engineer, Talbi has a career that has revolved around patenting inventions. He started out working on developing some of the earliest gigabyte hard drives for Seagate Technology in Oklahoma City.
Years later, he moved to the Quad-Cities to work for Case New Holland and then Deere & Co., where he designed systems for combines.
"I have a lot of patents in my name, but they're owned by Case or John Deere," he said. "So last year, after coming up with a few ideas, I decided I might as well start my own company I can use as an umbrella for the designs and ideas I come up with."
Talbi founded Noorall Technologies out of his home, where he sits in his makeshift living room office, waiting on parts to arrive in the mail and 3D printing prototypes.
His first invention is a wireless speaker system, which attaches to and is powered by recessed ceiling lights. With a phone app, users can play music from speakers throughout their homes or businesses.
"It basically started at my restaurant. I installed a speaker system in my Bettendorf location back in 2009," he said. "And every piece of equipment you install in 2009 becomes very obsolete. So to redo it, you have to redo the wiring and the electrical.
"So I thought, 'What if I just put a speaker system within a recessed light, so that way the equipment stays the same, but you can add a new audio receiver as it gets updated?'"
He started developing the idea by fitting speakers inside PVC pipe and holding them with rubber bands. Then he 3D-printed various models. Now he's working on his second official prototype.
"You can have up to six speakers all playing the same audio, or they can each play different music. And it all plays through an app or iTunes," he said. "Basically it's an easy way to install speakers. You don't need an electrician or wiring. You get power from the recessed light and they're using WiFi, so in five minutes, you've got a speaker system."
Now that he's figured out the right design, Talbi said he's working on marketing and packaging the product.
"When I was at John Deere or Case, you had a whole team behind you," he said. "You had everything from manufacturing to purchasing and marketing. You have a whole team making sure all of the components are working. But here, it's just myself. So I'm really doing every step of it."
Talbi has several other patents in the works. His second patent is aimed at creating an environmentally friendly espresso machine, which he jokingly called, "the K-Cup Killer."
He said the goal is making a barista's job — refilling a portafilter with ground espresso beans each time someone orders a shot — more efficient. His espresso machine includes dozens of reusable portafilters, without the handles, that are filled at one time and then move through the machine with a push of a button.
"So a barista can come in early, prepare 10 or 20 portafilters, and then in rush hour push one button and the machine pulls the shots," he said. "You get the same quality coffee as any great coffee shops."
Talbi said he balances owning restaurants, supporting his family and running a new company with one philosophy: "I just keep on trucking."
"I'm a person who just does the best I can and roll with whatever comes up," he said. "Life is about doing the best you can. That's what matters. I don't allow things to stress me out a lot."
A decade after opening his first restaurant, Talbi said he views the food business the same as developing new inventions.
"Everything is always about continuously improving," he said. "Engineering is not just about engineering speakers and technology. Engineering can be anything. Everything is about making improvements."