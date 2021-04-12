Meet Mercado on Fifth's new director, Anamaria Rocha

Anamaria Rocha has been watching the progress of Mercado on Fifth in Moline since the organization began, but now, as Mercado's new director, she'll bring a whole new perspective to the nonprofit organization.

Mercado on Fifth began in 2016 as a weekly outdoor summer market dedicated to honoring Hispanic culture and supporting minority-owned small businesses. Last year the organization purchased a brick-and-mortar building in preparation of becoming a year-round space.

Rocha said she'd been a fan of Mercado since the idea was first presented to the city of Moline by Bob Ontiveros. She worked with the city at the time and has been visiting Mercado ever since.

"I've kind of watched it from a different angle. So, it definitely just attracted me to apply. I go to it often; my family and I are almost always there," Rocha said.

Mercado was unable to open last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they've started accepting vendor applications for this summer. The weekly markets resume June 4, with safety restrictions in place.