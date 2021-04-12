Meet Mercado on Fifth's new director, Anamaria Rocha

Anamaria Rocha has been watching the progress of Mercado on Fifth in Moline since the organization began, but now, as Mercado's new director, she'll bring a whole new perspective to the nonprofit organization.
Mercado on Fifth began in 2016 as a weekly outdoor summer market dedicated to honoring Hispanic culture and supporting minority-owned small businesses. Last year the organization purchased a brick-and-mortar building in preparation of becoming a year-round space.
Rocha said she'd been a fan of Mercado since the idea was first presented to the city of Moline by Bob Ontiveros. She worked with the city at the time and has been visiting Mercado ever since.
"I've kind of watched it from a different angle. So, it definitely just attracted me to apply. I go to it often; my family and I are almost always there," Rocha said.
Mercado was unable to open last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they've started accepting vendor applications for this summer. The weekly markets resume June 4, with safety restrictions in place.
"It'll be different in the sense that people will have to wear their masks. They will have to sit down to take off their masks to eat. Hand sanitizer will be out. Vendors will still have to have a barrier between them and their clients. So, those are the visible differences, initially, that people will see," Rocha said.
Rocha said there would be other changes this year as well, unrelated to COVID-19.
"There are other collaborations with other community organizations that I have been working on to expand programming and kids activities, and to bring new things that haven't been at Mercado. So, people will see some new faces. There'll be some new information available to them, some new activities," Rocha said.
Rocha said her main focus was to expand Mercado with the new building.
Mercado President Maria Ontiveros said in a news release she hoped the building would be ready by the end of 2021.
Rocha said the new building would be just what Mercado needed to become a year-round cultural hub.
"I believe Mercado really increases cultural and community pride. There is a welcoming place that understands our language, where people can volunteer, participate and speak about things that they know about, for example, their culture."
Ontiveros said she's excited about the work Rocha was doing to help Mercado grow.
"Anamaria is very passionate about Mexican culture," Ontiveros said. "I would use the term extra for her. She is a big party planner, and I think she's going to just take plans to the next level. She's already doing such a great job."
Rocha is organized and will help Mercado track data more closely and see the impact the organization is having on local small businesses and the community in general, Ontiveros said.
"We try to provide a really welcoming environment to all Quad-Citizens so that we can create that bridge for the community and everyone can come together in one space and maybe celebrate a culture that's not theirs and just understand it a little bit more," Ontiveros said.