Meet the Homecoming Queens from Assumption and Bettendorf. They're both on the honor roll. Plan to study science in college. And are living with cancer.

Anxiety, guilt, fear — no, terror — are almost always present, especially when their girls aren't with them, they say.

Charly and Rachel now are giggling from one corner of the yard, and the moms are leaning into their conversation: Mental distraction impacts their short-term memories; they worry whether their sons are getting enough attention; the near-constant beating back of the what-ifs.

"Every single day in the car, I cry," says Charly's mom, Tara.

"I wish we could just keep her home with us," says Nicole. "Her life needs to go on, though."

Being young, being strong

Charly and Rachel are asked what people don't know about cancer and what they've learned about themselves by having it.

Charly: "You definitely learn more than you want to. It's kind of like graduating high school, though I haven't done that, yet."

Rachel: "My friends have told me, verbatim, 'You're not the same person. You're so much stronger.'

"The support of my friends and my parents and teachers, everyone — I know I wouldn't be able to do it without that support. Their care and love is absolutely endless."