Alleman Catholic High School, Rock Island, kicked off the 2022 school year Friday with a "Meet the Pioneers" event during which the fall sports teams were introduced.
Current students and alumni filled Don Morris Gymnasium for the event that included food and drinks in the cafeteria.
The event begin with an opening prayer by Father Daniel Mirabelli and ended with a scrimmage by the football team.
Thomas Geyer
