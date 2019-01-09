In December, an unassuming social worker died in the Seattle area, leaving more than $11 million to charity.
But did you know the Moline Foundation began in a similar way?
Robert Kerr Swan, who died in 1952, was better known — he had been president of Moline Heating and Construction Co. for 31 years, according to the Daily Dispatch. But he kept out of the limelight so much that photos of him are nonexistent.
His estate gave about $500,000 to the Moline Foundation on July 11, 1955. That would be about $4.6 million in today's dollars. With that gift, the foundation was reported to be worth $564,000, more than $200,000 more than at its creation in November 1953.
Because of Swan’s legacy, the foundation has supported charities, libraries, schools and hospitals in Moline and organizations in the surrounding seven-county area, including the Midwest Writing Center and Quad-City Botanical Center.
In a Daily Dispatch story written in 1953, reporter Bob Sands wrote “Swan Shunned Show of Wealth, Aided Charities," and “gave generously, but according to his nature, quietly to local charities.”
A close associate was quoted as saying “I’ve known Bob Swan all my life, but I still didn’t know the man," according to the Daily Dispatch.
The philanthropist was born July 30, 1864, in Moline to Robert K. and Mercy Ann Parsons Swan, a pioneer couple. His father was one of three founders of Candee, Swan & Co., which in 1870 became Moline Plow Co. and after a number of reorganizations was known as Minneapolis-Moline Co.
According to Sands’ article, young Swan attended the private Williston Academy (now Williston Northampton School) in Easthampton, Massachusetts. He attended Wesleyan University or Northwestern University, and perhaps both colleges. He was known for talking about his experiences in Chicago during school holidays, when he worked as a rail yard switchman.
Swan returned to Moline, where he entered the lumber and coal business in the Quad-Cities and Muscatine. He never married, but was an “ardent golfer,” and early member of the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club. Swan is buried in Riverside Cemetery, Moline.
Sixty-five years ago, a banner headline in The Daily Dispatch proclaimed “Moline Foundation Created!”
“The news story said ‘This is the most significant contribution to community charity and welfare in the history of Moline,'" said Jennifer von Kaenel, director of development and public relations for Moline Foundation. "He is honored today with the simple image of swans mirrored against the iconic architecture of I.M. Pei, who created the headquarters of Deere & Co. in Moline.”
“During this year of celebrating 65 years in the community, The Moline Foundation honors Mr. Swan and those donors who have helped create more than $43 million in giving that not only assists others, but also creates a higher quality of life in our community," von Kaenel said.