Meeting to be held today to oppose Apoyo Village project in Silvis

A meeting to oppose the proposed Apoyo Village project in Silvis will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in the Community Room at the Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Drive.

The 24- to 26-unit project would be located at 2001 5th St. and, if it moves forward in its current form, would have 13 one-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit.

The Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County is the agency behind the proposed project. The agency already operates Pebble Creek Apartments in Silvis, Heartland Park Senior Living Community in Moline and Hometown Harbor in East Moline.

Those who oppose the Apoyo Village project say the development is targeting tenants on release from the Illinois Department of Corrections and that the project is less than a half-mile from Bowlesburg Elementary School and several day care centers, and just more than a half-mile from United Township High School.

Opponents say the project is not appropriate for that area of the city given that it will be housing people coming directly from prison.

