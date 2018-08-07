The Rock Island County Public Building Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to vote on accepting ownership of the Rock Island County Courthouse so it can be demolished.
The commission will meet in the committee room on the second floor of the county office building at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
If the agreement is approved, the commission would spend up to $1.6 million to abate asbestos in the 123-year-old courthouse, raze it, and create green space and security bollards on the site.
The security measures would add protection to the Justice Center and its annex. Once annex construction is completed in October, and the courthouse razed, the annex will be referred to as the courthouse.
The proposed agreement also states that if the cost of abatement, demolition and landscaping exceeds $1.6 million, the commission can abandon the project and give the building back to the county.
On July 17, the county board approved the agreement with opposing votes by six members: Kimberly Callaway Thompson, D-Rock Island; Edna Sowards, D-Rock Island; Richard Morthland, R-Port Byron; Don Johnston, D-Moline; Robert Westpfahl, R-Milan; and Cecilia O’Brien, D-Moline.
The building commission is chaired by Bill Kauzlarich. Its members include Patrick Wendt, Tom McCune, Craig Kavensky, Clarence Darrow, Marshall Douglas and Brent Ganahl.