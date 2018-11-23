People with a stake in the Mississippi River and the Upper Mississippi watershed will meet on Thursday, Nov. 29, at Riverdale City Hall to continue a discussion on forming a flood coalition that began at a river conference in Moline in October.
The meeting is open to anyone, from concerned citizens to city/county/village leaders and administrators, emergency management personnel, floodplain managers, public works personnel and local and state-level elected officials.
The meeting will be 1:30–3 p.m. in the community room of the city hall, 110 Manor Drive, Riverdale.
Attendees will review the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 10-step plan for formation of a successful regional coalition, and its Community Rating System.
The goal is to form a coalition that would identify and remediate or mitigate flood hazard areas and take actions or create policies to improve CRS ratings and qualify for reduced flood insurance rates.
The alliance also will be able to represent its members to apply for federal grant funding to invest in pre-disaster mitigation actions or post-flood mitigation efforts.
Some proven benefits of similar alliances, according to River Action Inc., Davenport, include:
• Knowing interagency counterparts before the hectic times of a disaster — pre-flood conference calls across the area can pay dividends in calming fears and securing resources.
• Utilizing others' communities as resources to fight floods as a group instead of separate communities — cities upstream where the flood has already passed may have resources they no longer need and can pass them downstream to communities in need.
• Leveraging the combined power of the alliance to secure grant funding for flood preparation, flood mitigation, prevention, etc.
The Upper Mississippi River Conference where the discussion began was sponsored by River Action, a Davenport-based nonprofit that strives to foster the environmental, economic, and cultural vitality of the Mississippi River and its riverfront in the Quad City region.
For more information, contact Carol Downey, River Action program manager, at 563-322-2969 or cdowney@riveraction.org