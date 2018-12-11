Community meetings will be held Dec. 13 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center to discuss Bettendorf's future recreational needs, whether new facilities should be built and what should be done with existing buildings.
The meetings originally were scheduled last month, but were postponed because of the snowstorm.
The meetings will be at 1-3 p.m. and again at 6 -8 p.m. at the center, 2021 State St.
Representatives of Perkins + Will, a Chicago design and architecture firm hired to study the city's needs and develop recommendations, has concluded that it is feasible to build new recreational and aquatic centers.
But the firm needs input from the community to incorporate into its final recommendation to the city. That proposal likely will be made at a joint meeting of the city council and park board.
Existing centers are the Splash Landing Aquatic Center, the Life Fitness Center and the Herb Goettsch Community Center.