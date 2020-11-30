Melissa Moreno appointed to fill Rock Island County Board vacancy

The Rock Island County board has a new member.

Melissa Moreno has been appointed to fill the District 4 seat vacated by Patrick Moreno, who stepped down Sept. 3 when he was appointed to the county's mental health board. Patrick was elected in 2002 and served 18 years on the board.

Melissa, a Democrat, was approved by county board members during the Nov. 17 regular meeting and will be sworn in at a later date. She is Patrick's daughter and will serve the remainder of her father's term, set to expire November 2022.

County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk said Melissa was unanimously approved by the board after a two-month search for a candidate.

"We did our due diligence and reviewed lists of registered voters in District 4," Brunk said. "We reached out to several people who might be interested. We had one other person who expressed interest in addition to Melissa, and we decided that with the questions Melissa was asking about the position and what it involves, we felt the interest she expressed met our qualifications."