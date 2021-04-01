 Skip to main content
Memorial ceremonies to be held Thursday for Breasia Terrell
Memorial ceremonies to be held Thursday for Breasia Terrell

A balloon ceremony is being held Thursday in Davenport in the memory of Breasia Terrell.

Law enforcement confirmed Wednesday the remains found near DeWitt last week were those of Breasia, a 10-year-old girl who had been reported missing since July 10, 2020.

The community is invited to attend the event, which will begin at 6 p.m. at Centennial Park, 315 S. Marquette St.

Purple balloons will be tied to the rails along the Mississippi River and prayers will be said. Those attending are encouraged to bring purple candles, purple teddy bears, white roses or purple flowers, or posters and photos to leave behind.

Organizers ask for those attending to wear masks and social distance.

A second memorial, a candlelight vigil, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Credit Island, Davenport.

