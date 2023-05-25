Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day ceremonies are scheduled at the Rock Island Arsenal, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Following are other area events that recognize and honor men and women who died while serving the U.S. military.

Saturday, May 27

Silvis: Service at 10:30 a.m., 1st Ave. and Hero St., Silvis. Service will consist of keynote speaker Chaplain (Col.) Kevin S. Forrester, First U.S. Army, Rock Island Arsenal, and guest speaker Kelly Rundle, producer and director of Fourth Wall Films, Moline. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, service will be held at George O'Barr Elementary School, 1305 5th Ave., Silvis.

Monday, May 29

Davenport: Service at 9 a.m., Historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road, 21980 210th Ave., Davenport. The service will consist of an Honor Guard presenting the U.S. flag, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance led by a veteran, the singing of patriotic songs, listening to patriotic speeches and reading of a roll call of Scott County veterans. Speaker will be Maj. Gen. David Wilson, Commanding General, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island Arsenal. After service, will move into the adjoining cemetery for 21-gun salute to all veterans past and present. Following the tribute, everyone is invited to remain and enjoy fellowship and refreshments at the historic country church.

Geneseo: Service at 10 a.m., City Park, 140 W. Pearl St. Geneseo Middle School band begins playing at 9:15 a.m. Aisle of flags will be flying, weather permitting. Pork chop sandwiches will be served by Don Cherry VFW Auxiliary and Humana following the program. Geneseo City Park is between Main and Pearl Streets.

Hampton: Service at 10 a.m., in front of the Soldiers & Sailors monument next to the town hall. The Hampton Historical Society will celebrate with its traditional ceremony honoring veterans. Those who have served our country will be saluted with the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and the reading of the Old Soldier's Prayer. Everyone in attendance who wishes to do so will be given a flower to carry to the edge of the Mississippi River, where the flowers will be cast upon the waters to honor sailors lost at sea. Attendees will sing America the Beautiful along the banks of the river. The program will continue on the boardwalk in front of the Brettun & Black Museum with the solemn reading of the names of veterans buried in the Hampton Cemetery and Hampton veterans buried at the Rock Island Arsenal. At end of ceremony, everyone is invited to view the exhibits in the Brettun & Black Museum and enjoy light refreshments.

Joy: Service at 10 a.m., Peniel Cemetery. Captain Connor Scott, currently serving in the U.S. Army, Rock Island Arsenal, will be the speaker. Scott is a logistics management officer. He and his family recently moved to rural Joy, Illinois. The public is asked to bring flowers to decorate the graves of veterans.

Orion: Service at 10 a.m., Central Park. Speaker is from the Rock Island Arsenal. Bring lawn chairs, optional. Rain location is the Orion United Methodist Church Activity Center.

Ceremony: Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

When: 10:45 a.m.

What to expect: Keynote speaker Mayor Mike Matson, Davenport, Sgt. Maj. (retired) Army Ranger. The National Anthem will be performed by Rachel Hoffman, with an invocation by Rev. Scott Culley, Faith Walk World Outreach Center, Silvis. Additional speeches, the playing of Taps, service medley, and benediction will also take place. Buses will continue to run until 1 p.m. For more information, call 309-782-2094.