Memorial Day holiday closings

City of Davenport will observe Memorial Day as a holiday on Monday.

All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed. Police Department front desk and records office will be closed. Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed. Parks and Recreation Administrative office and the River's Edge will be closed. Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed. RiverCenter Administrative Office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed. Compost Facility will be closed. CitiBus service will not be provided.

Garbage, recycling, bulky waste, and yard waste will be picked up one day late all week; Friday pickup will be on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and more information. Information: Samantha Torres, 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@davenportiowa.com.

Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday.

Facilities closed include: Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport; Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport; Household Hazardous Material Facility, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport and Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport.

All Black Hawk College facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The college will reopen Tuesday, May 31.

Summer classes start Monday, June 6. Students can look up classes and register at www.bhc.edu/register.

