Memorial Day services

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Ceremony: Davenport City Cemetery, 1625 Rockingham Road.

When: 1:30 p.m.

What to expect: Scott County's oldest cemetery will honor all who are buried there, including our nation's veterans. A free hand-held U.S. flag will be given to all who attend the event.

Good to know: Davenport City Cemetery volunteers are also giving special acknowledgement to two previously unrecognized U.S. Civil War veterans, whose graves have laid unmarked for decades. These two U.S. servicemen are Stephen van Fleet - Co K, 37th Iowa Infantry and Johann Krusch - Company F, 5th Iowa Cavalry Regiment. Both of these veterans have recently obtained their long overdue headstones as furnished by the U.S. Veterans Administration and installed by Volunteers of the Davenport City Cemetery Partnership. Both individuals also obtained a Presidential Certificate of Service from U.S. President Joe Biden. More information can be obtained at: DavenportCityCemtery@yahoo.com.

MONDAY, MAY 30

Ceremony: Scott County Historical Memorial Day Service at the Historic Summit Church, Utica Ridge Road, 21980 210th Ave., Davenport.

When: 9 a.m.

What to expect: Honor guard presenting the U.S. flag, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance led by a veteran, the singing of patriotic songs, listening to patriotic speeches, and reading of a roll call of Scott County veterans.

Good to know: After the service, will move into the adjoining cemetery for 21-gun salute to all veterans past and present. Following the tribute, everyone is invited to remain and enjoy fellowship and refreshments at the historic country church. The service is one of the oldest continuous observances of Memorial Day West of the Mississippi River.

---

Ceremony: Central Park, 1208 4th St., Orion, Ill.

When: 10 a.m.

What to expect: Orion Community Band, speaker Jodi Bubar, dedication of new bricks.

Good to know: Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, ceremony will be in the Orion United Methodist Church Activity Center.

---

Ceremony: Peniel Cemetery, 1233 80th Ave., Joy, Ill.

When: 10 a.m.

What to expect: Pastor Matthew Downey from the Viola United Presbyterian Church will be the speaker.

Good to know: The public is asked to bring flowers to decorate the graves of veterans.

---

Ceremony: Soldiers & Sailors Monument, next to Hampton Town Hall.

When: 10 a.m.

What to expect: Opening remarks and the Pledge of Allegiance. Ceremony will continue with a walk to the edge of the Mississippi River to cast flowers on the water in memory of the sailors lost at sea.

Good to know: At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Hampton Historical Society invites everyone in attendance to view the museum and the new special exhibit, "What's in the Attic."

---

Ceremony: Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

When: 10:45 a.m.

What to expect: Keynote speaker Mike Sturch, commandant, Department of Illinois Marine Corps League, and national vice commandant. The Veterans Service Organization honor guard will be conducted by Moline American Legion 246 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. The Center for Active Seniors Inc.'s Golden Tones Choir will perform musical selections through the ceremony. The National Anthem will be performed by Michelle VanOpdorp, with an invocation by Rev. Rich Hendricks, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities. Additional speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of Taps, and a rifle volley, will also take place.

Good to know: There will be no parking at the cemetery for this ceremony except for individuals who are wheelchair bound. Parking for all others will be behind Memorial Park in the large lot. Buses will transport people from the parking lot to the cemetery and will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors should arrive early to ensure enough time to park their vehicles and be transported to the cemetery. Memorial Park is located off of the main Island road, Rodman Avenue, at the corner of East Street. For more information, call 309-782-2094.

---

Ceremony: Cambridge Community Hall, 125 N. East Street.

When: 10 a.m.

What to expect: Cambridge School Band, Memorial Day address by Major Ian Black (Logistics Officer, U.S. Army Materiel Command).

Good to know: Immediately following the program the group will walk a short distance to Veterans Memorial Park for the color guard service by Orion American Legion, Post #225.

---

Ceremony: Port Byron American Legion Post 421 at the Oak and Main Veterans Memorial Site, Port Byron.

When: 10 a.m.

What to expect: Speaker will be from the Rock Island Arsenal.

