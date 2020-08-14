You are the owner of this article.
Memorial for Alex Conant to be held at later date
Memorial for Alex Conant to be held at later date

The family of Alex Carl Conant has announce that a memorial service for the 29-year-old who went missing Nov. 3 will be held when gatherings can be larger.

Conant went missing Nov. 3. His body was found July 2 along the shore of a Mississippi River island east of Andalusia.

Conant was born in Iowa City. He graduated from Moline High School in 2008, and was most recently employed by Kraft Heinz in Davenport.

