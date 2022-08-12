 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial walk/run to be held in Thomson

Memorial walk/run to be held in Thomson

The 28th annual Min's Mississippi Memorial Walk/Run will be held on Sept. 3 in Thomson.

The 4-mile event starts at 8 a.m. on the west end of Main Street, past the Thomson causeway campground, on a flat, scenic, country blacktop. Every mile will be clearly indicated with a mile marker and water station.

There also will be baked goods and fruit. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

Pre-registration by Aug. 26 is $13 for race or $9 for T-shirt only and will include an entry for door prizes and guarantee a shirt.

Race-day registration will be 7-7:45 a.m. All late or race-day registration fees will be $15 with shirts available as supplies last. If shirts are available, it will be $10 for shirt only.

Money raised during the event will go toward the Melinda Ann Wilkinson Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to deserving graduating seniors from Thomson who will attend college in a field to help others.              

Race registration forms are available at local businesses by visiting www.facebook.com/MinsWalkRun or by contacting Melody Wilkinson at 815-275-7298. 

Register online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/MinsMissMemRun.

