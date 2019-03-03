MUSCATINE — Flowers, stuffed animals and toys cover the ground in front of the house where three family members died and a fourth was injured during a fire Monday, Feb. 25 on Clinton Street in Muscatine.
Amy L. Wentz, 35, and her daughters, Andreah Schroeder, 17, and Lily Wentz, 6, were killed in the fire that destroyed the home at 104 Clinton St., according to a news release from investigator Rich Hines with the Muscatine County Medical Examiner's Office.
A fourth person was critically injured, taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City and is reported to be in a coma.
A neighbor, Nelson Cruz, called the family “very peaceful people.”
When he heard of the three fatalities, Cruz said, “it was horrible because it’s people you saw daily. You saw the girl playing out here sometimes with the mom.”
Funeral services have not yet been announced for those killed in the fire.