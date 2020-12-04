Memories of integrated Moline neighborhood in the '60s

"Although my father called the Abels 'Albert' and 'Mercedes,' the Abels always called my parents 'Mr. and Mrs. Fusselman'. I remember my dad saying, 'Please call me Bill,' but Mr. Abel never did.

"Albert Abel was famous for smoking ribs. Albert had built a little enclosed porch on the front of his garage where he could sit and tend to the ribs. Mr. Abel called the porch his 'Half-Way House' because it was 'half-way between the garage and the house.'

"Once when our family was planning for out-of-town guests my dad asked Mr. Abel to smoke some ribs. My father took over some slabs of ribs and a case of beer for the refrigerator of the Half-Way House. Dad went over several times during the rib-smoking to check on things. He finally asked Mr. Abel, 'How do you know when the ribs are done?' Mr. Abel replied, 'When the case of beer is gone.'

"In 1967 my brother, my sister and I were all in college – at three different schools. My father shared with Mr. Abel that he was concerned about getting us all home for Thanksgiving. Mr. Abel volunteered to drive to Carbondale to pick up Bill.

"My dad said that the only way he could agree to that generous offer was if Mr. Abel would take his car and spend the night in Carbondale before driving back – it was too long a drive to do in one day. My dad would pay for the hotel stay.