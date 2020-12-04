Memories of integrated Moline neighborhood in the '60s

As she read the Quad-City Times series on Black in the Quad-Cities, Ann Showalter thought back to growing up in Moline in the relatively integrated neighborhood in which she lived in the 1960s, the area around Garfield Elementary School.
She thought about her family’s neighbors, Albert and Mercedes Abel, and the Rev. R.A. Allen pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of the Quad-Cities Black leaders.
Showalter, 75, now of Rock Island, was moved to write her own memories to share with her daughters. She shared those memories with the Times.
“In the late 1950’s my parents bought a lot on the corner of 14th Street and 29th Avenue in Moline and built a house," she wrote. "My parents lived in that house until their deaths. It was in that house that my brother Bill, my sister Sue and I grew up. Thirtieth Avenue, between 14th and 15th streets, had several Black families. An alley separated 29th and 30th Avenues. We thought it was a wonderful neighborhood.
"My father was especially close to the Abels (Albert and Mercedes) who lived on the corner of 14th Street and 30th Avenue. Dad called the Abels 'the best neighbors I ever had.'
"Although my father called the Abels 'Albert' and 'Mercedes,' the Abels always called my parents 'Mr. and Mrs. Fusselman'. I remember my dad saying, 'Please call me Bill,' but Mr. Abel never did.
"Albert Abel was famous for smoking ribs. Albert had built a little enclosed porch on the front of his garage where he could sit and tend to the ribs. Mr. Abel called the porch his 'Half-Way House' because it was 'half-way between the garage and the house.'
"Once when our family was planning for out-of-town guests my dad asked Mr. Abel to smoke some ribs. My father took over some slabs of ribs and a case of beer for the refrigerator of the Half-Way House. Dad went over several times during the rib-smoking to check on things. He finally asked Mr. Abel, 'How do you know when the ribs are done?' Mr. Abel replied, 'When the case of beer is gone.'
"In 1967 my brother, my sister and I were all in college – at three different schools. My father shared with Mr. Abel that he was concerned about getting us all home for Thanksgiving. Mr. Abel volunteered to drive to Carbondale to pick up Bill.
"My dad said that the only way he could agree to that generous offer was if Mr. Abel would take his car and spend the night in Carbondale before driving back – it was too long a drive to do in one day. My dad would pay for the hotel stay.
"Mr. Abel responded that he would do it in one day because as a Black man, he could not stay overnight in southern Illinois. We were stunned! Fortunately, Bill found a ride home and Mr. Abel didn’t go.
"Mrs. Abel was famous for her fried chicken. My family would sometimes be lucky recipients of her chicken. One day I asked Mrs. Abel to please let me know the next time she was frying chicken – I wanted to watch.
"Mrs. Abel called; I went over to the house and sat on a stool in her kitchen and took notes while Mrs. Abel cooked. I could hardly wait to try the chicken recipe. My result was good – but it was never as good as Mrs. Abel’s fried chicken.
"Stevie Williams was a 7- or 8-year old Black boy who lived on 30th Avenue. One Halloween Stevie came to my parents' door with his mother. Stevie was dressed in a men’s suit coat and tie – the kind of clothes my dad typically wore to his job at the Arsenal. While other kids were dressed as super heroes, Stevie proudly announced, 'I’m Mr.Fusselman!'
"Tabernacle Baptist Church was a modest frame church where Blacks in the neighborhood attended services. The parishioners were hoping to build a nicer building. Fish fries and dinners were held to raise money.
"Eventually the pastor, Rev. Allen, came to my dad and asked if my father would be willing to accompany him to the bank to ask for a loan to build the church.
"Rev. Allen thought it would be helpful to have a white neighborhood representative to speak in favor of the new church. My dad and Rev Allen went to the bank. The congregation got the money and a beautiful brick church was built.
"When Albert Abel passed away, out–of-town relatives came for the services. My parents offered our home as a place to stay, an offer which was accepted. My dad said, 'That is what you do for the 'best neighbors you ever had.''"
Other memories
In an interview with the Times, Showalter recalled another memory from her junior high days in the late 50’s, when she had been tasked with arranging a program for her Y-Teens group.
Showalter invited a Black couple who worked for her dad at the Arsenal to talk about what it was like for them living in the Quad-Cities. The couple suggested that the girls could ask them anything. During the question-and-answer period, one of the girls asked why Blacks bought fancy cars but didn’t buy fancy houses.
Showalter was embarrassed by the question … and taken back by the answer. The couple explained that they could purchase any kind of car that they could afford; “but even if we could afford it we couldn’t get into a nice neighborhood.”
Another memory is the long struggle of Rev. Allen’s congregation to build the new Tabernacle Baptist Church that exists today. “They were forever doing fund raisers, chicken dinners and fish fries.”
Although the Fusselmans did not belong to the Tabernacle congregation, Showalter remembers attending services there occasionally. She recalls very clearly Rev Allen on the pulpit talking about the risk of building a new church. He said, “Lord I’m way out on a limb on this. Don’t let anyone cut it off behind me.” Showalter said she realized that they were struggling and praying every day that they could pay off the loan.
The Abels did not have children, so after Mr. Abel died in 1982, the Fusselmans kept tabs on Mercedes. Fusselman went with Mrs. Abel to buy a new car.
The Abels and the Fusselmans were baseball fans. The Abels rooted for the Cubs, while the Fusselmans favored the Cardinals. After Mr. Abel’s death, when those two teams played one another, Showalter's dad would go over to watch the game with Mrs. Abel.
It made her happy to see him watching the game from her husband's chair. She said “it was like looking over and seeing Albert sitting there,” Showalter said.
In 2004, at 101 years old, Mrs. Abel passed away. Showalter took her daughters to the funeral but forgot to explain to them that in that congregation members would be joyfully celebrating Mrs. Abel’s life.
“So there we were sobbing while everyone else was celebrating,” she said. At the luncheon after the service out-of-towners said, “You must be Fusselmans.”
Showalter said that the Black in the Quad-Cities series has presented her with an opportunity to reflect on how she grew up.
"When you are young and have two parents and all you need and want, you believe that everyone else is just like you," she said. "The reality is that is not always true. Looking back, I realize how lucky we were to grow up in our neighborhood in the 60’s with 'the best neighbors I ever had.'"
