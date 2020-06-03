Mental health, addiction visit numbers have fallen off in Quad-Cities amid COVID-19

Petersen appeared at the daily health departments briefing Tuesday to alert the community to reach out to people with alcohol and drug problems.

Plus some of the people most in need of help may be also greatly affected by COVID-19.

Opioid addiction and the use of methamphetamine also affects the respiratory system, she said. Alcoholism affects the immune system. And among the ways to fight COVID-19, social distancing, can contribute to isolation and a lack of seeking treatment by some.

Virtual meetings help, but her staff has found that phone calls do not replace regular previously held group meetings. “They were not received very well,” she said.

One thing does stand out, though, she said. “Social connectivity and having individuals to rely on in that social support network is critically important,” Petersen said.

Virtual group therapy has been implemented and picked up. “It has been very beneficial but it doesn’t replace having the ability to meet face-to-face,” she said.

Also, social distancing led to problems at its impatient facility with 66 beds in Scott County. Group meetings and meals became difficult, including keeping people six feet apart and wearing masks.