If the Iowa Legislature does not change how mental health is funded in this session, the service region covering the Quad-City area will be forced to reduce and eliminate some of its supportive services to balance its budget in the future.
"We will get through 2020 fine and have some fund balance (remaining), but if the legislature doesn't make changes it's going to get ugly," Lori Elam, CEO of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Disabilities Service Region told the regional board at a budget work session Friday.
Elam, who also is Scott County's community services director, said the proposed budget is $12.38 million for fiscal 2020.
At issue is the region's mental health levy cap of $30.78 per capita, which "does not work," she said.
The Eastern Iowa mental health region is made up of five counties: Scott, Muscatine, Clinton, Cedar and Jackson. Each county is represented on the board by a county supervisor.
Though all five counties plan to levy at the maximum cap next year, it will only generate $9.2 million and force the region to continue spending down its fund balance to make up the shortfall.
"The region can't use fund balance every year. It is one-time funding," Elam said. "When it's gone, it's gone."
She urged all five supervisors to join an effort to push for legislative changes in the current session.
Without changes, she said the region will have to make some difficult decisions to reduce or eliminate services across the region in next year's fiscal 2021.
Elam said it is is the supportive services that could be impacted. Services such as sheltered workshops, residential facilities, community support program and trust/protective/payee services all could face funding cuts from the region.
"These are services that keep people safe and stable," she said.
The board indicated that it is the inequity in levy caps across the state at the heart of the funding problems.
As a result of Senate File 504, passed in 2017, regions faced new fund balance requirements and regional caps. Eastern Iowa's $30.78 cap compares to $36.51 in Johnson/Linn counties; $42.60 in Henry/Lee counties and $41.03 in Southern Hills region, where four counties have a population of less than 30,000.
"They are a region one-tenth our size, yet they get $11 more per capita," Elam said. "It makes no sense."
House File 2456, passed in 2018, also mandated regions add new core services, including Access Centers, Assertive Community Treatment and Intensive Residential Services — some of which are not even included in the proposed budget.
Elam and Cedar County Supervisor Dawn Smith, the board's past president, who testified before a legislative interim committee last fall, indicated the legislature has heard the issues.
"It was made clear the caps are different and not working and something needs to be done," Elam said. "All the legislators understand that."
Scott County Supervisor Ken Beck pointed out that the current budget does not even address the changes that could come with funding children's mental health services.
"We are not opposed to the children coming in (to the regional system), but we need time to put it in and do it responsibly," Smith said. "I think they (legislators) heard that in spades in the last 30 days."
Asked what the levy caps should be based on, Elam suggested 2018 or 2019 expenditures. "The caps are based on 2015 expenditures divided by population. We were only a region for one year (then) and didn't have a lot of services up and running. So we're being punished based on our fiscal 2015 expenditures."