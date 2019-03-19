Since its inception in July 2016, the Scott County Mental Health Court has helped offenders with chronic mental health needs treat their illnesses, take medication as prescribed, meet basic food and shelter needs and avoid expensive incarceration or hospitalization.
And with more funding, it could help more people, said Judge Mark Smith, Seventh District Court.
Smith said the program, which has a capacity of 15 and is currently serving 13, is a "team effort."
"These folks, what they do is they get off their medication and they commit a crime, they're on their medication okay, they go back, they're off their medication... it's a cycle, and that's why it takes so long," Smith said about the program in a presentation at the Scott County Board of Supervisors Committee of the Whole. He made the presentation at the request of Supervisor Ken Croken.
Among those involved include a probation officer, representatives from the Department of Corrections, a defense attorney, a County Attorney's office representative and two officers from the Davenport Police Department.
"It's not just medication," Mental Health Court Care Coordinator Courtney Stenzel said. "It's dealing with the trauma from when they were children, it's the intensive therapy. It's the one-on-one support, it's teaching them those independent living skills that they've never been taught to live on their own to be successful."
To be eligible, people must have a severe mental illness like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or depressive disorders, and be facing misdemeanors or non-violent felonies, though there are some exceptions for violent offenses. Sex offenses and parole cases are not eligible. They are required to stay at least one year for a misdemeanor and two for a felony.
They do not serve people whose primary diagnosis is substance related and an addiction disorder, because of a lack of resources, not will, Smith said.
The program is funded largely by Genesis Foundation. Members of the Board of Supervisors expressed interest in assisting with funding.
"I've met several of our program participants both current and past... They have jobs, they pay taxes, they contribute,' Croken said.
"When the two, two and a half years is over, they have a job, they have a toothbrush, they have all those things," Supervisor John Maxwell said. "Where if you put them out of jail, they won't have a toothbrush."
Croken said he would work with the program to create a specific funding request, possibly in time for the May budget amendment.