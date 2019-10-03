The chief executive officer of Vera French Community Mental Health Center urged the Scott County Board of Supervisors to continue levying taxes at the highest level allowed for mental health services.
At the board's regular meeting Thursday night, Richard Whitaker asked supervisors to "consistently levy at the maximum level that is allowed or at what is determined to be needed should counties be allowed to decide that at a future date."
He also urged supervisors to continue to lobby the Iowa legislature for changes in the mental health funding model.
His appearance came three days after the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region's board was forced to cut more than $1 million in mental health services due to budget shortfalls.
Eastern Iowa's tax levy is capped at $30.78, which is one of the lowest in the state. Among Iowa's 14 mental health regions, its rate is the 11th-lowest.
Whitaker criticized proposals for "a one-size-fits-all levy" because "counties have different needs."
You have free articles remaining.
"Even in our own region — five counties: Cedar, Jackson, Clinton, Muscatine and here in Scott County, we are all at different levels of need in terms of mental health services," he said.
The county board, which will begin budget talks in the coming weeks, indicated its support for mental health services.
"We appreciate you working with us in this unfortunate situation where we have to do a reduction," said Supervisor Ken Beck, who also sits on the region's mental health board. He also assured Whitaker "we are working with the legislature to put a plan in place."
Supervisor Ken Croken, a retired healthcare executive, said he plans to vote to tax at "the highest possible rate" for mental health services.
"Mental health services make the county livable," Whitacker said. "Not only for those suffering but all their neighbors. That is the start of a healthy life — to have good mental health."