Mercado on 5th opens the season, Davenport events to be held the second Saturday of each month

Edgar Troche of Moline strolled down Moline’s 5th Avenue, drink in hand, with friend Oscar Raygoza of Silvis, who was nursing a Modelo beer.
It was the first night of Mercado on 5th in Moline, and it didn’t take long for the crowds to gather for the food, the drinks, the games and the music.
“I love this,” Troche said. “It’s just awesome. It’s like a big family. The Quad- Cities has a lot of Latinos here, and to see them all together, it’s a great feeling. It’s a big community.
“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve fist-bumped and shaken hands with. There’s my aunt right there,” he said pointing to a woman. “And there’s my uncle,” he added.
It was the First Mercado on 5th since 2019 — it was shut down in 2020 by COVID-19.
But it’s back this year even bigger and better.
“It’s such a big crowd,” Mercado on 5th Director Anamaria Rocha said as she looked over the event at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“I was expecting more people to show up after the sun went down, but I guess everyone’s excited to be here,” Rocha said.
There are 19 weeks of the Mercado on 5th planned, but two are planned as rain dates if necessary, she said.
There were 37 vendors at Friday’s event, but Rocha said that will change from week to week. Some venders will remain the same, while new venders will come on board as the season progresses.
“There’s a lot of variety here in the food and the drink,” she said.
What is new this year is that on the second Saturday of every month through October, Mercado on 5th becomes Mercado on the River, as the event is held on Davenport’s Mississippi Riverfront.
“It’s going to be held in Quinlan Court,” Rocha said. “It’s on River Drive between Perry and Brady streets.
“It’s the newly constructed flex lot that can be used as a parking lot, for food trucks and for events,” she said. “It has electricity for 66 vendors.”
As the people danced, drank and ate, Trouche said, “It’s great to see people out and about having fun, living life.”