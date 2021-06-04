Mercado on 5th opens the season, Davenport events to be held the second Saturday of each month

Edgar Troche of Moline strolled down Moline’s 5th Avenue, drink in hand, with friend Oscar Raygoza of Silvis, who was nursing a Modelo beer.

It was the first night of Mercado on 5th in Moline, and it didn’t take long for the crowds to gather for the food, the drinks, the games and the music.

“I love this,” Troche said. “It’s just awesome. It’s like a big family. The Quad- Cities has a lot of Latinos here, and to see them all together, it’s a great feeling. It’s a big community.

“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve fist-bumped and shaken hands with. There’s my aunt right there,” he said pointing to a woman. “And there’s my uncle,” he added.

It was the First Mercado on 5th since 2019 — it was shut down in 2020 by COVID-19.

But it’s back this year even bigger and better.

“It’s such a big crowd,” Mercado on 5th Director Anamaria Rocha said as she looked over the event at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“I was expecting more people to show up after the sun went down, but I guess everyone’s excited to be here,” Rocha said.