Mercado on 5th receives $50,000 grant from U.S. Bank Foundation
Mercado on 5th receives $50,000 grant from U.S. Bank Foundation

A boy eagerly awaits for a balloon twister to finish her work at Mercado on 5th in Moline. Mercado on 5th received $50,000 from the U.S. Bank Foundation.

 Thomas Geyer

Mercado on 5th Inc. received a $50,000 investment from the U.S. Bank Foundation, one of 20 nonprofit organizations the foundation invested $1 million into, according to a Wednesday news release.

The investment is part of an effort in both rural and metro communities to focus on support for entrepreneurs and small business owners, workforce development programs and financial inclusion efforts for individuals and families in regards to wealth building.

The grant to Mercado on 5th will work to provide office space, bilingual small business workshops and 1-on-1 technical assistance and mentorship.

"Minority business owners have come to rely on Mercado's community-leveraged entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Anamaria Rocha, Mercado on 5th's executive director. "U.S. Bank's grant award to us will greatly expand Mercado's capacity to provide technical assistance and education as well as strengthen our partnerships with our community economic development partners."

