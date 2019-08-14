MOLINE — When Maria Ontiveros learned there was a good chance for rain Friday night, she turned lemons into lemonade.
The weekly nonprofit festival she directs, Mercado on Fifth, will host its biggest concert and dance party of the season from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at the neighboring TaxSlayer Center at 1201 River Drive. Chicago-based Montez de Durango will be just the second Latin band to headline at the Quad-Cities’ largest arena, after Julio Iglesias in 1994. Julio Iglesias Jr. opened for Cher there in 1999.
“We're going to get more than 2,000 people; we've already sold 1,000 tickets,” Ontiveros said Tuesday when she announced the concert location change, from Mercado at 12th Street and 5th Avenue to the TaxSlayer Center two blocks north.
“It really offers the best of both worlds,” she said. “There will be more than enough room for people to dance at the show, and those who didn’t want to go to the show can still enjoy the great food and fun atmosphere at Mercado.”
The two-time Latin Grammy-nominated Montez de Durango has more than 1.3 million followers on Facebook and 146 million-plus views on YouTube. Since its formation in 1996, the band has released 25 albums, including seven No. 1 and 19 Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts.
“This is something we have been wanting to do for a long time,” said Scott Mullen, executive director of the TaxSlayer Center, which opened in '93. “It is a great opportunity to test how Latin shows would draw in our market.”
“We have had a difficult time convincing Latin acts to play the Quad-Cities due to concerns that we don’t have enough of a Hispanic population to sell the amount of tickets it would take to make it work, so this would be an excellent chance to prove them wrong and get more Latin shows here in the future.”
The Quad-Cities Hispanic population has been growing steadily for decades. Since 2010 alone, the Hispanic population has grown 28% in Scott County and 9% in Rock Island County.
Now in its fourth season, Mercado (which means “market”) on Fifth will run every Friday night through Sept. 27. The weekly multicultural event — which includes local vendors, food, entertainment and children's activities — aims to attract more people to the Floreciente neighborhood and increase community involvement and pride by offering economic opportunities to small and minority-owned businesses.
Ontiveros said for three years now, Mercado has included a fundraising event on the Friday closest to her grandfather Bob Ontiveros' birthday, which is Aug. 17. “In the past two years, we also charged an entry fee,” she said, noting the previous outdoor concerts featured Ricky Valenz and La Sombra.
“They did OK, never been crazy,” Ontiveros said. “We do have more costs now we're moving to the TaxSlayer. I'm not going to cry if we don't raise a bunch of money.”
The funds go back to Mercado, which also has faced increased costs since it started providing electricity for vendors, who no longer have to bring generators, she said.
Weather permitting, a pre-show party will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Mercado, between 11th and 12th streets, featuring food, drinks, retail vendors, activities for children and musical entertainment. This will celebrate the 81st birthday of Mercado’s founder, Bob Ontiveros. Admission will be free.
Tickets to the concert may be purchased for $10 at facebook.com/mercadoonfifth until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Tickets also may be purchased for $10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, tickets may be purchased for $15 at the TaxSlayer Center box office.
For more information, visit mercadoonfifth.com.