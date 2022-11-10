Mercado on Fifth brightens up new building with murals

Mercado on Fifth was a bright spot against the gray sky Thursday morning, giant, colorful murals newly painted on the organization's building dwarfing the group of people standing in front of it.

As Mercado on Fifth prepares to open its new indoor space, located at 423 12th St., Moline, the organization spent the summer and fall working with artist Czr Prz to beautify three sides of the building with artwork connecting to the community's culture and history.

"We really hope that this piece not only inspires Hispanic cultural pride, but Quad-Cities resident pride, and that visitors who drive by and see this think the Quad-Cities is a cool and welcoming place to be," Mercado on Fifth co-founder and President Maria Ontiveros said.

The approximately 2,500 square feet of artwork includes a field of Marigolds, a woman in Catrina makeup in honor of Día de los Muertos, a Ballet Folklorico dancer in a gesture to Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico, monarch butterflies that symbolize migration and a cowboy with the likeness of Ontiveros' father and founder of Mercado on Fifth, Bob Ontiveros.

"I was just floored to see the level of detail put into this," Maria Ontiveros said.

Ontiveros' sister, Allie Ontiveros, and her husband, Yves Glavtcheff, kicked off the project. Ontiveros said they connected with Prz in the summer, sending him references for the design that he incorporated into the artwork. It took just four weeks for him, with the help of Javier Torres and Glavtcheff, to get the bulk of the work done, Prz said, but they still have some pieces that need to be finished before winter blows in.

While the murals are close to done, Mercado on Fifth isn't quite ready to open the doors of the indoor space. Vendors will utilize the space this weekend for Moline's Holiday Hop event, but because of staffing and supply-chain issues, Ontiveros said they won't host programming yet.

Once the space opens, people will be able to use it for meetings, get-togethers and other events. Mercado on Fifth will allow the community to direct what will best work for the building to a point, Director Anamaria Rocha said in the summer.

Prz, based out of Chicago, had never been to the area before learning about the mural project, and said it felt great to add to Moline's rich culture through his work.

"It feels good," Prz said about unveiling the murals. "Really it's just about making sure that everybody else is happy with it and taking a lot of pride into the work that we put into it."