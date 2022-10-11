Mercado on Fifth closes out biggest year ever

Six years in and Mercado on Fifth had its biggest year to date in 2022.

Every Friday night from May 27- Oct. 7, thousands made their way to 5th Avenue and 12th Street in downtown Moline. This year a whopping 115 vendors lined the streets, raking in nearly $600,000 in revenue.

"That's the most (vendors) we have ever had," said Director Anamaria Rocha. "And everyone is local, so (the money) does go right back into the community."

Rocha said word of mouth lead to this year's success with more people than ever pouring out to attend. The addition of a 5,000-square-foot patio made way for 16 new vendors and helped bolster those numbers, too. Rocha estimates the market averaged about 3-5,000 people every Friday night, which is up from an estimated 1,000 in 2019.

Between the music, dancing, dinner and kids' activities, there is always something for everyone to do.

"It's just a nice mix out in the open," she said. "It's become a staple."

Since its inception in 2016, Mercado has "blown up quite a bit." It first began as a day market, but after the first year, it shifted and was held at night. Quickly, the tradition caught on and for many, the routine became work, school, Mercado, she said.

Big events, like new bands, helped yield those numbers, too. Rocha said leaders listened to the community and brought in bands from outside the region.

"It's really in tune with what the community wants, and we can tell based on their attendance," she said.

Bands from the Chicago area swept into town and many came from farther than the Quad-Cities area to listen, she said. Normally, these bands charge an admission fee, but not at Mercado. This introduces the community to new genres and cultural traditions, Rocha said.

"Mercado has just become the thing to do on a Friday night," she said.