MOLINE — A veteran of Ross' Restaurant is the first full-time director of Mercado on Fifth, which finished its fourth season last month with its highest attendance ever.
The nonprofit organization has hired Melissa Freidhof-Rodgers, former general manager of Ross', the 24-hour diner in Bettendorf. Her hiring was necessary due to the recent growth of the weekly outdoor event (Friday nights) on 5th Avenue in Moline, expansion into non-summer events, and the need to apply for larger grants. This season's attendance (from May through September) was 20,000, compared to 16,000 in 2018, Mercado president Maria Ontiveros said Monday.
“We have a lot more variety and food, more food vendors. The word is out,” she said. “A lot of people in Iowa didn't know we existed; East Moline didn't know we existed. Word of mouth has spread."
“I couldn't do it alone. It was too much,” Ontiveros, who has taught at Glenview Middle School and is studying for her master's degree, said of her volunteer role. “I just needed a fresh perspective. I didn't get paid; it was really hard for me to devote time to it...We're adding events throughout the winter, which will be once a month.”
“We're writing these grants, launching a capital campaign,” she said. “Even one event a month can take a lot of work, with communication and promotion. Melissa is already working on next year's event calendar; we want to have everything set way ahead of time.”
Since opening in 2016, Mercado has largely been managed by volunteers, Ontiveros said. “We were ready for someone to lead the market into the next stage of growth and feel Melissa has the perfect skill set to do so.”
With over 20 years of restaurant management experience, Friedhof-Rodgers has a lot to share with aspiring entrepreneurs, Ontiveros said. She currently manages Catalyst Kitchen, a community kitchen and business incubator at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island. She also teaches the Food Sanitation Management class in Spanish at Black Hawk College and has worked as an interpreter and Spanish teacher.
“The things I feel most passionate about are food, entrepreneurship, community, and Latin-American culture,” Friedhof-Rodgers said in a Mercado on Fifth release. “Mercado on Fifth happens to be the embodiment of all those things.”
She has turned down chances to open new restaurants, knowing she would rather help others start their own food businesses. “This is how I want to carry on my grandfather’s entrepreneurial spirit,” she said, referring to Harold Ross of Ross’ Restaurant. She oversaw the sale of the old Bettendorf property to the Iowa DOT, and planning and opening the current larger eatery (which debuted in October 2015) off 53rd Avenue and 18th Street.
After Friedhof-Rodgers started with Mercado in mid-August, changes were made to support vendors, Ontiveros said. She has increased the promotion of the participating businesses and planned a series of pop-up events, including a Mole Cook-off from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Robert & Blenda Ontiveros Teen Center, 1122 5th Ave., Moline. Mole is a traditional sauce originally used in Mexican cuisine.
For $5 admission, you can get mole samples, a bowl of rice and chicken, and two votes for your favorite sauce, Ontiveros said, noting there will be cash prizes for cook-off winners. There also will be other food for sale, desserts and beverages, a 50/50 raffle, and kids' activities.
Mercado on Fifth is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting small businesses, community pride and summer learning in the Quad-Cities. Since 2016, Mercado has served as a platform for over 100 small businesses and nonprofits. With the help of Mercado and community partners like Black Hawk College, Global Communities and the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University, 20 new minority-owned businesses have started.
Mercado on Fifth will run from 5-10 p.m. every Friday night through May 22 to Sept. 25, 2020. It also is partnering with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra for a January screening of Disney/Pixar's “Coco” at the Adler Theatre, featuring live music.
Mercado will have food and retail vendors, and face painting set at the RiverCenter, Ontiveros said. “It's a great, very inclusive event,” she said. “I love how they're reaching out."
For more information, visit mercadoonfifth.com.