Mercado on Fifth plans its first Quad-Cities Día de los Muertos Parade

Mercado on Fifth will invite everyone to celebrate Día de los Muertos this October, when the streets of downtown Moline will be filled with elaborate floats and costumed crowds.

The market organization announced Friday it will put on its first Día de los Muertos Parade Oct. 22, with a parade route to be announced at a later time. The parade is sponsored by R3 Roofing and Exteriors.

Registration for parade entries will open in late April. Groups who are plain-clothed or do not follow the parade's theme will not be allowed to march. Día de los Muertos-themed floats, marching musical groups, specialty groups, equestrian units, vehicle groups, nonprofits, school clubs and commercial or business entries will be considered.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, originated in Mexico, and is recognized to honor family and friends who have died. The holiday is celebrated around Nov. 1-2.

