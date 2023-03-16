President of Mercado on Fifth, Maria Ontiveros, is being honored for her outstanding commitment to community service by the Illinois State Treasurer.

Hosted by Treasurer Michael Frerichs, the awards ceremony honored eight women for Women's History Month. The theme this year was "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories".

Ontiveros, along with her grandfather, Bob Ontiveros, founded Mercado on Fifth in the summer of 2016. The downtown market began as a daytime offering but shifted to a Friday-night market after its first year.

Located at 432 12th St., Moline, Mercado quickly expanded, buying a building adjacent to the outdoor venue on 5th Avenue.

Mercado's outdoor season runs from late May to early October.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reported that Mercado on Fifth closed their 2022 season with the biggest year to date. More than 115 vendors lined the streets, raking in nearly $600,000 in revenue.

It was estimated that the market averaged 3,000 to 5,000 people every Friday night.

Ontiveros also serves as a board member on the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District, MetroLINK, Visit Quad Cities, United Way Quad Cities, Quad City Arts, and the Two Rivers YMCA.

The Treasurer's office noted the following in honoring Ontiveros: "Mercado on Fifth has supported about 130 small businesses and nonprofits in the Quad-Cities. Today, vendor spaces at the outdoor markets offer local Hispanic chefs, artists, and entrepreneurs a place to thrive with pride to inspire the next generation.

"Following the Ontiveros family legacy of working hard and providing an opportunity to others, Maria worked with local banks and community partners to offer programs in both Spanish and English. These included more than $78,000 in micro-grants for minority-owned businesses, a food-sanitation certification course, and no-cost business workshops."