Mercado on Fifth readies to go year-round

Mercado recently received a $100,000 transformation grant from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation to help with this renovation project, but needs to raise $100,000 on its own to receive the full amount.

If you or your company are interested in helping with the project, contact Melissa Freidhof-Rodgers at 563-650-5391 or go to the website mercadoonfifth.org

The building was purchased in late 2019 by Mercado in partnership with real estate development group West Gateway Partners LLC. Both are managed by members of the family of Bob Ontiveros, founder and chairman of Group O, a global business based in Milan. Ontiveros is the driving force behind Mercado.

Demolition of walls and ceilings inside the building began in December, revealing — surprise — four bowstring metal trusses, or roof supports, made by Clinton Bridge and Iron Works. The latter was a significant company beginning in the late 1800s that made bridge trusses.

The trusses with their accompanying wood rafters are so striking that they will be left exposed, architect Carstens said.