Mercado on Fifth readies to go year-round

Mercado on Fifth is expanding with a brick-and-mortar building, a $1 million project to further the nonprofit organization's goals of revitalizing Moline's Floreciente neighborhood, incubating small businesses and celebrating Latin culture.
Mercado on Fifth was founded in 2016 as an outdoor market on 5th Avenue. In addition to creating a lively, vibrant entertainment destination, it has helped birth about 20 small businesses, mostly selling food, Maria Ontiveros, Mercado president, said.
But with a building — the former Car Shop located just north of the outdoor market area — Mercado can provide a 5,000-square-foot indoor space for vendors to sell year-round, rain or shine, she said.
In addition, the space could be rented out for events such as weddings. It also will provide indoor restrooms for market-goers — a huge improvement over the porta-potties that organizers have had to haul back and forth every Friday since the market opened, Ontiveros said.
The south side of the building will feature an outdoor plaza where people can congregate, vendors can sell their wares and cultural programs can be held, said Jonathon Carstens, project manager for Streamline Architects, the East Moline firm doing the project.
Mercado recently received a $100,000 transformation grant from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation to help with this renovation project, but needs to raise $100,000 on its own to receive the full amount.
If you or your company are interested in helping with the project, contact Melissa Freidhof-Rodgers at 563-650-5391 or go to the website mercadoonfifth.org
The building was purchased in late 2019 by Mercado in partnership with real estate development group West Gateway Partners LLC. Both are managed by members of the family of Bob Ontiveros, founder and chairman of Group O, a global business based in Milan. Ontiveros is the driving force behind Mercado.
Demolition of walls and ceilings inside the building began in December, revealing — surprise — four bowstring metal trusses, or roof supports, made by Clinton Bridge and Iron Works. The latter was a significant company beginning in the late 1800s that made bridge trusses.
The trusses with their accompanying wood rafters are so striking that they will be left exposed, architect Carstens said.
In addition to restrooms in back, a bar for the sale of wine and beer will be built along the south wall and there will be a small mezzanine level, Carstens said. This will provide office and conference room space plus an open area where people can sit, overlooking the main area.
Rehab is expected to be finished by fall.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercado on Fifth's May opening has been delayed. "It's week to week; we're waiting for guidance from the state," Melissa Freidhof-Rodgers, Mercado director, said.
Because of that, Mercado is trying to help its vendors by promoting pickup orders from various restaurants.
In 2019 the market was open 19 days and drew about 20,000 visitors.
