Mercado on Fifth ready to welcome Quad-Cities to Moline for record-breaking market season

This is a summer of firsts for Mercado on Fifth.

The market is set to open Friday for its biggest season yet, with a full contingent of vendors, sponsors for every week, and the organization's first brick-and-mortar location almost ready to open.

Director Anamaria Rocha said these milestones had opened up welcome opportunities that nonetheless had made her life very busy.

"I'm very excited (and) a little bit overwhelmed," Rocha said.

Located at 432 12th St., in Moline, Mercado on Fifth will open the season with more than 30 food and retail vendors and around 20 nonprofit and other organizational booths — the first time the market has reached capacity. Rocha said there also would be a sponsor for every week of the season for the first time. The market is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays through September.

Rocha said having more sponsors allowed the organization to hold more activities, draw in music acts from outside the Quad-Cities area and more.

Mercado's long-awaited, 6,300-square-foot indoor space is set to open later this summer, Mercado President Maria Ontiveros said. Supply-chain issues and workforce shortages have slowed construction, which is nearing completion, and final touches.

People have already been stopping to sneak a peek of the space or schedule events like quinceañeras and group meetings. Rocha said there were no set plans for how to utilize the building, as they didn't want to limit how people used it.

"We're kind of taking the approach of letting it develop a life of its own," she said. "We'll kind of see where the community takes it."

While the building will be open year-round, the outdoor Mercado market will not change, Rocha said.

Another first for the organization is the absence of Bob Ontiveros, who died in February. Mercado held a celebration of life on Thursday for the Mercado co-founder and businessman. A plaque memorializing Bob Ontiveros will have a home inside the Mercado building when it opens, Maria Ontiveros said.

"I can remember my grandfather talking about an indoor space back in 2017," Maria Ontiveros said. "Which, we had just launched in 2016. So this has been a dream of his since almost the beginning."

She and her grandfather started Mercado together six years ago. She said he was incredibly passionate about minority business development and would be thrilled to see the new vendors starting their own businesses and how the market continued to grow and offer more to the community.

Rocha has also received permission from the city of Moline to have people hang satin ribbons on trees bordering the market in remembrance of loved ones, starting a new Mercado tradition. People are welcome to bring a ribbon to hang on opening night in honor of a loved one who has died for Listones de Colores, or "ribbons of color," Rocha said.

Mercado on Fifth plans its first Quad-Cities Día de los Muertos Parade Mercado on Fifth will invite everyone to celebrate Día de los Muertos this October, when the streets of downtown Moline will be filled with el…

"It's a tradition that is customary throughout Mexico," Rocha said. "Not only will it add color but, you know, some of that culture as well."

Maria Ontiveros said she also was excited about the market's music lineup. Latin artists performing different genres will head to Moline, many traveling from the Chicago area, to perform throughout the summer.

"We have something really special here in the Quad-Cities," Ontiveros said. "It's great that the community celebrates it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.