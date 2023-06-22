Mercado on Fifth will begin charging $5 admission to its Friday night markets at the end of June in an effort to curb disruptive activity and help sustain the Moline summer staple.

Maria Ontiveros, Mercado on Fifth co-founder and director, posted an announcement on social media June 21 on behalf of the board of directors, stating the cover charge, required for guests ages 13 and older, will take effect June 30. Kids ages 12 and under can attend for free with a paying parent or guardian, and anyone ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Ontiveros couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The night market, which hosts local food and retail vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities, takes place 5-10 p.m. Fridays at 5th Avenue and 12th Street in Moline.

For the past six summers, since Mercado on Fifth's founding, the night markets have been free to attend. Ontiveros said in the statement that the nonprofit originally decided to implement a cover charge just for those ages 12-20 to "deter ongoing negative behaviors of unaccompanied minors reported by staff and patrons," but after calls discouraging the venue from singling out young people, the charge was changed to cover anyone ages 13 and up.

According to the statement, funds from the cover charge will go to keeping the market a "clean, safe and enjoyable event for all who visit 5th Avenue for great food, music and retail."

In addition to the market, Mercado on Fifth hosts year-round programming and works to support minority businesses.

In a previous interview, Ontiveros said opening night of Mercado brings in as many as 5,000 people, and she hoped to work with volunteers to get a more accurate attendee count. This year's market includes 45 food and retail vendors and 30 nonprofit and corporate booths in an expanded outdoor space, and seating, a bar and activities in the newly opened building.

"As much as we are here to provide a platform for minority-owned businesses, safety is our utmost priority," Ontiveros said in the announcement. "We need the help of all attendees to make this happen."

Chris Ontiveros, Maria Ontiveros's father, who also is involved with Mercado, thanked those supporting the decision in a Facebook comment.

"Gracias for all of nice comments and support," Chris Ontiveros wrote. "We’ve put a lot of blood , sweat and $$$ into making this one of the best family friendly events not just in the QC’s but in the State of Illinois ! There is only so much that we can do to keep our mission of promoting Small business in a clean & safe environment.

"Not all persons that attend Mercado spend $$ with our vendors and that’s ok. But with the size of our crowds we think focusing our attention on Mercado patrons that want to purchase food and goods from our vendors and have a place to sit are more important that catering to everyone."

In another comment, he said the organization has ordered three additional outhouses for the market this week to help combat long lines.

According to the Mercado on Fifth website, the Ontiveros family has spent an estimated $1 million in private investments to the organization for property acquisition and updating, marketing, entertainment, security, equipment, electricity installation and landscaping.