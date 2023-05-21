Marketgoers can make their way to an expanded Mercado On Fifth this summer as the organization moves ahead with its new indoor venue, expanded team and outdoor space.
Mercado On Fifth will invite the public to celebrate the start of its seventh summer season 5-10 p.m., May 26 at 5th Avenue and 12th Street. The Friday night market will run through September 29.
The Glenview Middle School mariachi band will open for Sonora Santanera during the first market while people shop, sip and try food from local businesses.
Kids will get to participate in activities set up by the Putnam Museum & Science Center, German American Heritage Center and Museum and East Moline Public Library, as well as by vendors.
Guests will also have the chance to check out the nonprofit's new building, which is covered in colorful murals on the outside and decorated with Mexican tiles, art of Agave fields and more. Its in-house bar will serve margaritas and cocktails, and the QC Toddler Zone will be set up for young children to play in.
The indoor venue has been hosting private events since the spring, Mercado On Fifth co-founder and president Maria Ontiveros said, and its schedule is already filling up for the summer. Its open space and amenities make it able to host everything from bingo nights to workshops to parade float building sessions.
"We know that art is a big driver of the economy, and we think our mission is a great blend of all of that — using the arts to support new and minority owned businesses," Ontiveros said. "Now we can do that rain or shine."
Even with additional space allowing 15 additional vendors to set up shop, Ontiveros said they still have a long list of businesses and organizations waiting for a spot to open. The market will be filled with 45 food and retail vendors, 13 of which are brand-new businesses, and 30 nonprofit and corporate booths.
The opening night market is expected to bring in as many as 5,000 people, Ontiveros said, but she hopes to have enough volunteers to get a more accurate count of attendees.
"There's still a lot of people in the Quad-Cities who've never been to Mercado On Fifth, and I hope that this is the summer that brings those people down," Ontiveros said.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
