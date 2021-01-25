Mercer County administers COVID-19 vaccine to Sherrard teachers, staff

The Mercer County Health Department administered COVID-19 vaccines to 170 at Sherrard School District on Friday.

Superintendent Alan Boucher said 75% of faculty and school volunteers opted for the shot.

“We’re excited because it’ll add to the health of our staff and students. Hopefully we’ll be able to avoid more COVID infections as a result.”

He said everyone was in good spirits as they went in for their turn to receive the vaccine, “I think everyone feels like we’re taking one step forward.”

High school social studies teacher and head football coach said, “It’s exciting to get things rolling and know there’s light at the end of the tunnel.” He said they hope to be playing football in the spring, especially for the sake of the senior class.

Echoing that sentiment, Vanessa Schulenberg, special education teacher and volleyball coach said, “I hope the end for this is in sight.” She said she’s missing building relationships with her students and freshman volleyball players. “I’m looking forward to having gatherings again — and sporting events. It’s a huge part of my life.”

