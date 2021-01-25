Mercer County administers COVID-19 vaccine to Sherrard teachers, staff

The Mercer County Health Department administered COVID-19 vaccines to 170 at Sherrard School District on Friday.
Superintendent Alan Boucher said 75% of faculty and school volunteers opted for the shot.
“We’re excited because it’ll add to the health of our staff and students. Hopefully we’ll be able to avoid more COVID infections as a result.”
He said everyone was in good spirits as they went in for their turn to receive the vaccine, “I think everyone feels like we’re taking one step forward.”
High school social studies teacher and head football coach said, “It’s exciting to get things rolling and know there’s light at the end of the tunnel.” He said they hope to be playing football in the spring, especially for the sake of the senior class.
Echoing that sentiment, Vanessa Schulenberg, special education teacher and volleyball coach said, “I hope the end for this is in sight.” She said she’s missing building relationships with her students and freshman volleyball players. “I’m looking forward to having gatherings again — and sporting events. It’s a huge part of my life.”
Kathy Felt, JH math teacher, said she’s excited for the protection it offers, “We’re hungry to get back to a sense of normalcy... and the vaccine offers us that hope.” She said students are glad to be in-person, but are missing out on group type projects, “They’re craving the kind of interaction we used to have,” she said.
School was not in session Friday for the event.
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Carla Ewing said they were pleased to be able to provide this service, “This was a phenomenal opportunity to get vaccine out very quickly.”
She said they used a similar setup to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Mercer County School District as well. Five nurses stations were situated around the school’s gym, with 10 chairs distanced six feet apart at each.
The health department is holding clinics by appointment — those are lined up and filled through the end of February, so far, said Ewing.
She said approximately 1,000 vaccines have been given by MCHD to Mercer County residents per IDPH guidelines since becoming available.
Follow the Facebook page titled ‘Mercer County Health Department, Illinois’ for current updates. Their website has detailed information on how residents can get the vaccine, and how to schedule an appointment, as well as helpful resources - https://www.mchdil.com/