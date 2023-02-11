Mercer County farmer Chad Bell; his wife, Brittany; and their children Amelia and Charlie will make prime time on Super Bowl Sunday.

They are part of a series of commercials meant to bring awareness to Illinois’ family-owned farms. The first commercial will hit the airwaves during the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Produced by the Illinois Farm Families, the title of the commercial is “The Corporation” and is meant to educate the public that 96% of all farms in Illinois are family owned.

Hence, the campaign is called “We Are the 96.”

“It all started back in the summer with the idea of bridging the gap between farmers and consumers, and how we could accomplish that,” Bell said.

“The main message behind the campaign is that 96% of all the farms in Illinois are family owned and operated,” he said.

“A poll of consumers by the Illinois Farm Families showed that consumers believe 47% of farms are family owned and the rest are owned by corporations,” Bell said. “There’s a huge disconnect there.

“We want to grow awareness that the family farm is still alive and well and still producing a large majority of the food,” he said. “The poll showed that families trust family farmers when it comes to growing their food.”

Bell, 36, is a sixth-generation farmer in Viola who has taken over the family farm from his father, Greg, who is semi-retired. Bell has been farming full-time since 2013, but the family’s farming roots go back to the 1800s and Ireland. The Bells have been on their Mercer County farm since the 1960s.

Bell grows 600 acres of corn and 600 acres of soybeans each year, along with some wheat, and he has a hog operation that raises 2,400 hogs every six months.

“Everyone is getting further and further removed from the farm,” Bell said. “People have been living in the city or urban areas, and they are many years removed from the previous generations that were farmers and worked the land.”

Farming has changed, he said.

“Farms have gotten larger, and there are fewer farmers, but in the end, the vast majority of the farms are still made up of families, even if they look a little different today,” he said.

Six other families will appear in the commercial with the Bells. They are the Gould family of Kane County, the Heap family of Kendall County, the Noland family of Macon County, the Sanderson family of DeKalb County, the Marr family of Morgan County and the Kleinschmidt family of Logan and Tazewell counties.

The commercial will air during the first half of Super Bowl LVII in the Champaign, Peoria-Bloomington, Rockford, Springfield, St. Louis and Quad-Cities markets.

After the commercial debuts, it can be seen on the IFF’s Facebook page and the website Wearethe96.org, where visitors can see behind-the-scenes footage and learn more about each family, their history on the farm and what their farm looks like today.

The series of commercials featuring 25 farm families from across the state will continue through June, with five different TV spots to be seen across the state of Illinois.

For more information about Illinois Farm Families, visit www.WatchUsGrow.org.