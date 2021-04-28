Mercer County High School has a COVID-19 outbreak. District officials blame a parent-planned prom

A parent-sponsored prom for Mercer County High School students appears to be the epicenter of a potential COVID-19 spreader event.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Mercer County School District, the high school immediately moved to remote learning "Due to the positive COVID-19 test results of an attendee or attendees at the parent-sponsored 'prom' and the number of undocumented attendees without masks ..."

The release from the Mercer County School District said all high school students will move to remote learning for the rest of this week and all of next week. All Mercer County High School students have been asked to quarantine until May 10.

"The Mercer County Health Department has directed the district to institute an 'adaptive pause' at Mercer County High School," the release says. "In-person classes will resume Monday, May 10. Extracurricular activities at the high school will also be paused during this time. Non-symptomatic fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine."

The private prom for Mercer County High School students was held in Iowa — part of a trend of Illinois parents seeking out the more relaxed COVID-19 safety requirements in Iowa. Private proms for Rockridge and Sherrard high school students are also planned at Iowa event venues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.